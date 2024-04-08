We're playing Lil Gator Game on today's GR Live

HQ

We're kickstarting a new week of GR Live streams by turning our attention to the adorable and chill platformer from MegaWobble. We're going to be checking out and playing through an hour of Lil Gator Game, a vibrant and zero-pressure platformer that sees players exploring a charming world as an alligator protagonist.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of the game all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to stop by to catch the action as it unfolds.