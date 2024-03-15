We're playing Lightyear Frontier on today's GR Live

HQ

If you've been excited to jet off to a distant portion of the universe to get away from the noise and to start your life as a cosmic farmer, then soon you will be able to do just that as Frame Break's Lightyear Frontier will be debuting as an Early Access project on March 19.

However, ahead of that release, we're getting an early look at the game on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and spending an hour creating and beginning her own alien homestead in the game from the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET.

Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds, and also check out a trailer for the game below for a glimpse of what the stream will offer.