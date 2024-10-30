We're playing Life is Strange: Double Exposure on today's GR Live

HQ

We're going to be turning our attention to one of this week's biggest games on today's GR Live. Following its release yesterday, we're going to be heading to Caledon University to experience the next chapter in Max Caulfield's life in Life is Strange: Double Exposure.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and stepping back into the shoes of the talented Max to help solve the case of the murder of her friend Safi, all using returning and new supernatural powers. You can join me on this adventure from the GR Live homepage.

And ahead of the stream this afternoon, you can also read our full thoughts on Double Exposure in our review here or watch the video version below.