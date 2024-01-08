We're playing Lethal Company on today's GR Live

Lethal Company became a massive sensation in the final few months of 2023. The co-op horror about scavenging abandoned moons essentially became the latest hit indie, drawing in massive amounts of players and popping up all over the place on social media and YouTube and the likes.

With this success already behind the Early Access title, we're going to be taking a look at Lethal Company on today's GR Live, where starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be playing through an hour of the game.

Be sure to head over to the GR Live homepage to check out the action as it unfolds.