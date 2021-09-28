We're playing Lemnis Gate on today's GR Live

HQ

On today's live stream we are celebrating the release of time-looping shooter Lemnis Gate by delving into several of its online modes. The Ratloop Games developed title requires both careful thinking and quick reflexes, as each match is comprised of five 25-second loops that play out simultaneously. Due to this, you need to consider both your opponent's past and present actions, and there's also the chance to undo your previous mistakes.

If you'd like to watch us play through two hours of the game, be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. In the meantime, you can take a look at some gameplay that we captured for Lemnis Gate in the video above.