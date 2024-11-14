We're playing Lego Horizon Adventures on today's GR Live

HQ

Today is the launch date for one of the last major games of 2024. On top of a few big names arriving next week and in early December, November 14 is the day that fans can snag a copy of Lego Horizon Adventures on PS5, PC, and Switch to experience a brickified take on the Horizon: Zero Dawn story.

While the game has its problems and demons, something we explain in our review here and in our video review that you can see below, we also are going to be delving into the game as part of today's GR Live offering.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by for a taste of the Lego adventure.