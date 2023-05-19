We're playing Lego 2K Drive on today's GR Live

HQ

Today marks the proper launch day for Visual Concepts' Lego driving experience, as Lego 2K Drive has debuted on PC and consoles around the world. Bringing a bunch of colourful environments and biomes to race around in a collection of wild and wacky blocky racers, we're going to be jumping into the game on today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of Lego 2K Drive, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds, and until the fun does begin, be sure to read our thoughts on the game here.