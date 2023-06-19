Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Layers of Fear

We're playing Layers of Fear on today's GR Live

Join us as we look to face our fears in this terrifying remake.

If you've ever wondered about how Unreal Engine 5 can really dial up the horror genre, the Layers of Fear remake from Bloober Team is a great place to start. As we noted in our review of the game recently, this title is terrifying a lot of the time, and to prove that, our very own Rebeca will be facing her fears in today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, Rebeca will be looking to play through the opening hour of the horror game all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to see Rebeca getting scared out of her skin. And for a teaser of the kinds of horror in store, check out a trailer for Layers of Fear below.

Layers of Fear

