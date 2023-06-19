We're playing Layers of Fear on today's GR Live

HQ

If you've ever wondered about how Unreal Engine 5 can really dial up the horror genre, the Layers of Fear remake from Bloober Team is a great place to start. As we noted in our review of the game recently, this title is terrifying a lot of the time, and to prove that, our very own Rebeca will be facing her fears in today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, Rebeca will be looking to play through the opening hour of the horror game all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to see Rebeca getting scared out of her skin. And for a teaser of the kinds of horror in store, check out a trailer for Layers of Fear below.