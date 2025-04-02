We're playing Koira on today's GR Live

HQ

A heart-warming, hand-drawn adventure awaits in today's GR Live, as we're taking a look at Koira, the new game from Studio Tolima and Don't Nod.

Koira sees you rescue a puppy and go on some wholesome adventures with it. You feed it apples and solve puzzles on this journey with your newfound friend. If you're looking for a chilled way to spend the afternoon after the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, we'll be hopping on for an hour of Koira.

As usual, you can access the stream from 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, and we'll be live on our YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages, as well as the GR Live Homepage you can access via the site.

If you want to read more of our extended thoughts on Koira, you can check out our review of this cosy adventure here.