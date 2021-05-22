Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
news
Knockout City

We're playing Knockout City on today's GR Live

Watch us go head-to-head in the competitive dodgeball title.

We're kicking off the weekend by taking a look at one of our most anticipated release for the entire month of May. Knockout City is a competitive online dodgeball title comes from Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit developer Velan Studios. The game features many wacky game modes and it has a lot of tactical depth too, as players can perform trick shots and play mind games with their opponents.

To come and watch us explore what this sports title has to offer, be sure to head to the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST.

Knockout City

