We're playing Kirby Air Riders on today's GR Live

HQ

It's time for another round of GR Live and for today's offering, we're going to be turning our attention to the penultimate Nintendo first-party exclusive of the year. That's right, the topic of the upcoming stream will be Kirby Air Riders, the latest and unusual creation from Nintendo veteran and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate mastermind Masahiro Sakurai.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET, I will be hosting and playing through an hour of Kirby Air Riders, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to experience a portion of the gameplay, which we described in our review as a bit of an acquired taste that blossoms into something special when it clicks.