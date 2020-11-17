We're playing Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

Melody of Memory, the fourteenth entry in the Kingdom Hearts series, took many by surprise when it was revealed during a Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase earlier this year. A rhythm game set within the Kingdom Hearts universe wasn't exactly what fans expected when series creator Tetsuya Nomura teased that a new installment would be coming.

Fortunately, whilst it was different, we found the spin-off to be a lot of fun, and we wanted to showcase why it is a solid rhythm game in its own right. If you're interested in checking out the game in action then be sure to visit our GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET.