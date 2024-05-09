We're playing King Arthur: Legion IX on today's GR Live

HQ

We're going to be returning to the fantasy land of Avalon this afternoon in the next GR Live stream. In a few hours, we'll be diving into King Arthur: Legion IX, to see how the strategy follow-up is shaping up and how it is improving and enhancing the experience we came to love in King Arthur: Knight's Tale.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to see the action as it unfolds, and also don't forget to read our review of King Arthur: Legion IX here or see our video review below.