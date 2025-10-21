We're playing Keeper on today's GR Live

HQ

It hasn't been the best of launches at all for the latest title from Double Fine Productions. The talented indie team, known for beloved and acclaimed platformers like Psychonauts 2, launched the peculiar-looking Keeper to very little fanfare. In fact, it seems like a lot of consumers are unaware of the game, so much so that it didn't even crack 200 concurrent players on Steam over its launch weekend.

And this is a shame because the game seems to be fairly good. We enjoyed our time with Keeper as you can read in our review, and many are in a similar boat as the game holds a 78 score on Metacritic at the time of writing.

So is Keeper worth your time and money? Why not join us for today's GR Live stream to catch the opening hour of the game and make that decision for yourself? Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing Keeper, all at the GR Live homepage. Don't miss this taste of another creative platformer.