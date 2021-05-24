We're playing Just Die Already on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

We're kicking off this week's schedule of streams by taking a look at Just Die Already, a wacky sandbox game that sees you play as a group of accident-prone old people. The goal here is to earn your spot in a luxurious retirement home by completing actions on your bucket list and sending yourself to the grave in some of the most brutal and hilarious ways. The game comes from the designers of Goat Simulator and it's out now on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

To watch us cause two hours of chaos, be sure to head over to our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST.