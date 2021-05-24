Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
news
Just Die Already

We're playing Just Die Already on today's GR Live

This hilarious sandbox game comes from the designers of Goat Simulator.

We're kicking off this week's schedule of streams by taking a look at Just Die Already, a wacky sandbox game that sees you play as a group of accident-prone old people. The goal here is to earn your spot in a luxurious retirement home by completing actions on your bucket list and sending yourself to the grave in some of the most brutal and hilarious ways. The game comes from the designers of Goat Simulator and it's out now on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

To watch us cause two hours of chaos, be sure to head over to our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST.

Just Die Already

