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John Carpenter's Toxic Commando

We're playing John Carpenter's Toxic Commando on today's GR Live

Join us as we dive into the recent cooperative action game.

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It's been a busy March so far and we've looked to chronicle most of the games that have made their arrival through dedicated GR Live streams. As we're saving Crimson Desert for you later this week, and since we've already checked out Marathon, Slay the Spire 2, Planet of Lana II, and more, now we're going to be turning our attention to a recent AA launch.

For today's livestream, I'm going to be hosting and hopping into John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, all starting from the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET. Be sure to join me at the GR Live homepage as I play an hour of the action-packed cooperative game and to see if it is worth your time and money.

If you're searching for additional John Carpenter's Toxic Commando coverage, you can also read our recent dedicated review of the game, to see what our resident John Carpenter fan thought about the project.

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando

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John Carpenter's Toxic CommandoScore

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando
REVIEW. Written by Marcus Persson

We've been splattered in mud and killed thousands of zombies in Saber's new hoard shooter. Is it an experience worthy of bearing the name of the eminent horror director? We have the answer in this review.



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