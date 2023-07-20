Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Jagged Alliance 3

We're playing Jagged Alliance 3 on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Haemimont Games' strategy game.

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to Haemimont Games' tactical strategy game, Jagged Alliance 3. Tasking players with leading a squad of mercenaries through the warring nation of Grand Chien, this game requires players to hunt down and save the country's president from a paramilitary force that has kidnapped them.

To see the opening hour of Jagged Alliance 3, you can join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage, all from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

And for a teaser of what's to come, check out a trailer for the game below.

Jagged Alliance 3

