It Takes Two

We're playing It Takes Two on today's GR Live

It's currently the best-received game on Metacritic.

We're concluding another week here at Gamereactor by streaming what has become the best-received game of the year on Metacritic. That game is of course It Takes Two, a co-op driven adventure that is the brainchild of outspoken director, Josef Fares. The tile tackles the rom-com like few games before it have, and it features many engaging puzzles for you to work together with a friend or partner to solve.

To watch us play through its opening two hours be sure to head over to our GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET. You can also check out recent review of the game here.

It Takes Two

