We're playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on today's GR Live

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is out, and Machine Games' tribute to the adventuring archaeologist is quickly finding a home amongst joyous players and critics. We really enjoyed it in our network review, and now we're going to give it a go on GR Live.

The game sees Indiana Jones go in search of an artefact that the Nazis are after. Pretty standard fare for an Indy adventure, really, but instead of just watching him whip his way around, in the game you get to play as and become Indy.

If you want to see what the game is like and are on the fence, you can join the stream from the GR Live Homepage or our YouTube/Twitch pages from 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET for an hour.