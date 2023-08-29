We're playing Immortals of Aveum on today's GR Live

HQ

Last week, before the madness of Gamescom kicked off, Ascendant Studios released its debut work, with the game known as Immortals of Aveum. Picking up on that launch, today, we're going to be jumping into Immortals of Aveum as part of our GR Live offering, meaning if you've been waiting to see how this fantasy shooter shapes up, you can drop by later for a look at precisely this.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Immortals of Aveum, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by, and also, don't forget to read our review of the game right here, for a deeper analysis about the debut project.