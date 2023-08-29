Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Immortals of Aveum

We're playing Immortals of Aveum on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Ascendant Studios' debut work.

Last week, before the madness of Gamescom kicked off, Ascendant Studios released its debut work, with the game known as Immortals of Aveum. Picking up on that launch, today, we're going to be jumping into Immortals of Aveum as part of our GR Live offering, meaning if you've been waiting to see how this fantasy shooter shapes up, you can drop by later for a look at precisely this.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Immortals of Aveum, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by, and also, don't forget to read our review of the game right here, for a deeper analysis about the debut project.

REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

Ascendant Studios is off to an astounding start, as this is one of the best first-person shooters in years and without a doubt the beginning of a fantastic franchise.



