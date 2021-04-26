LIVE

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

We're playing Immortals: Fenyx Rising - The Lost Gods DLC on today's GR Live

It's the game's final chunk of DLC.

We're kicking off yet another week of streams by taking a look at The Lost Gods, the third and final chunk of DLC content to be released for Immortals: Fenyx Rising. The new DLC mixes things up entirely, as it has an all-new protagonist and its gameplay takes place from a top-down perspective.

As always, you can catch us checking out the first two hours of the game by heading over to our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST. In the meantime though, you can check out our initial review of Immortals: Fenyx Rising here.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Related texts

Immortals: Fenyx RisingScore

Immortals: Fenyx Rising
REVIEW. Written by Jakob Hansen

We have soared through the sky in Immortals: Fenyx Rising, but were we able to reach the gaming heavens, or did the game ultimately crash and burn like poor Icarus?



