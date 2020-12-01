English
Immortals: Fenyx Rising

We're playing Immortals: Fenyx Rising on today's GR Live

One of December's biggest releases is next up on our live show.

Originally known as Gods & Monsters, Immortals Fenyx Rising is the first new original IP from Ubisoft in years, and it feels like a complete breath of fresh air compared to what we have come to expect from the publisher/developer. Its story is steeped in Greek mythology and it differs from other Ubisoft projects due to its zany humour and cartoonish aesthetic. We gave the title a favourable review when we took a look earlier this week and described it as a "delightful package."

If you're thinking of picking this one up over the Christmas period, or if you're just intrigued by how it looks, then you should be sure to visit our GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET, as we will be streaming the first two hours of the game.

