We're playing Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity on today's GR Live

Arriving late last week as the final major Nintendo Switch exclusive of 2020 was Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, a large scale brawler set within the Zelda universe. This well-received crossover takes place 100 years prior to the events of Breath of the Wild, and of course, shares many of its same characters and locales.

If you're hungering for some more Zelda before the eventual release of Breath of the Wild 2 then be sure to check out our GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET. In the meantime though, why not check out our review of the game here.