Hunter's Arena: Legends

We're playing Hunter's Arena: Legends on today's GR Live

The game was recently made available through PS Plus on PS5.

Before we retire for the weekend once more, we plan to take a look at Hunter's Arena: Legends on today's live show. This 30-player battle royale has been out on the PC since 2020, but this month it headed to PlayStation consoles and was the PS5 game within August's PS Plus line-up. The game sets itself apart from the many others in the genre as it is melee-focused and it is set within ancient Asia.

To see how long we can survive on the battlefield, be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at the same time as usual, 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

