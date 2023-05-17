Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Humanity

We're playing Humanity on today's GR Live

Join us as we look to play through the opening hour of Tha Ltd.'s puzzler.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you've been looking for a new puzzle game to sink your teeth into, Tha Ltd. might just have the solution for you. Known as Humanity, this puzzle platformer tasks you with leading scores of souls to safety as a spiritual Shiba Inu. Needless to say, it's quite the intriguing premise, and since the game has now arrived, even as a day one PlayStation Plus title, we're going to be jumping into Humanity on today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be looking to play through the opening hour of Humanity, where she will solve a bunch of weird and wonderful puzzles, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds, and also don't forget to read our review of Humanity here.

Humanity

Related texts



Loading next content