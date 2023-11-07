Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

We're playing Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Milestone's racing sequel.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We're kicking off this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to the latest racing title from Milestone. Following its debut last month, we're finally going to be taking a look at Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged on today's live offering.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the game all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to get a glimpse of some Hot Wheels action in practice, and if you haven't already be sure to also read our review of the game here.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

Related texts



Loading next content