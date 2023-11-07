We're playing Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged on today's GR Live

HQ

We're kicking off this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to the latest racing title from Milestone. Following its debut last month, we're finally going to be taking a look at Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged on today's live offering.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the game all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to get a glimpse of some Hot Wheels action in practice, and if you haven't already be sure to also read our review of the game here.