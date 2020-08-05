Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Horizon: Zero Dawn

We're playing Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC on today's stream

Guerrilla Games' action-adventure is back and we're trying the PC version out on today's stream.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Why is Gamereactor streaming Horizon: Zero Dawn three years after its release, you might be asking yourself - well, because Guerrilla Games' stunning action-adventure is about to land on PC via Epic Games Store and Steam this Friday, on August 7, and we're set on showing you what you'll be getting by playing this very version on today's GR Live stream.

If you want to take a look at Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC ahead of its official release, make sure to join us on our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Related texts



Loading next content