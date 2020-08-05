We're playing Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC on today's stream

You're watching Advertisements

Why is Gamereactor streaming Horizon: Zero Dawn three years after its release, you might be asking yourself - well, because Guerrilla Games' stunning action-adventure is about to land on PC via Epic Games Store and Steam this Friday, on August 7, and we're set on showing you what you'll be getting by playing this very version on today's GR Live stream.

If you want to take a look at Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC ahead of its official release, make sure to join us on our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).