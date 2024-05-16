We're playing Homeworld 3 on today's GR Live

HQ

The Homeworld series has made its return after quite a long period of being away from the spotlight. Homeworld 3 is available for PC folk to check out, and with its recent debut in mind, we're going to be diving into the ambitious strategy game on today's instalment of GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Homeworld 3 all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by a look at the game, and also don't forget to read our review or watch our video review instead for a more detailed analysis of the title.