We're playing Hokko Life on today's GR Live

On today's stream we're checking out Hokko Life, an adorable life simulator that has been produced by just one developer. Just like many titles within the genre, the game sees you move into a workshop within a colourful new town and you're given the freedom to form relationships with its residents and complete tasks for them. The game has just released today via Steam's Early Access and it seems like it will be perfect new experience for fans of Animal Crossing and My Time at Portia

