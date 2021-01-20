Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hitman 3

We're playing Hitman 3 on today's GR Live

Join us, as we cause some chaos as Agent 47 in IO Interactive's latest stealth title.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It's launch day for Hitman 3, and to mark the occasion we're suiting up as the iconic Agent 47 for a couple hours on today's GR Live. For the duration of today's stream, Ben will work through the campaign of Hitman 3, no doubt eliminating the many targets in his path with either class, or in the wackiest of scenarios.

As usual, you can be sure to catch all the action at the GR Live homepage, starting at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET, lasting for two hours of fun. Be sure to come along and watch us fumble our way through the Hitman 3 storyline as one the most skilled assassins in videogames.

For the time being and to tie you over until the stream, make sure to check out our review of Hitman 3 here, or the video review below.

Hitman 3

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

Hitman 3 ReviewScore

Hitman 3 Review
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

IO Interactive is looking to conclude the World of Assassination trilogy with a bang.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy