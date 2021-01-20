We're playing Hitman 3 on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

It's launch day for Hitman 3, and to mark the occasion we're suiting up as the iconic Agent 47 for a couple hours on today's GR Live. For the duration of today's stream, Ben will work through the campaign of Hitman 3, no doubt eliminating the many targets in his path with either class, or in the wackiest of scenarios.

As usual, you can be sure to catch all the action at the GR Live homepage, starting at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET, lasting for two hours of fun. Be sure to come along and watch us fumble our way through the Hitman 3 storyline as one the most skilled assassins in videogames.

For the time being and to tie you over until the stream, make sure to check out our review of Hitman 3 here, or the video review below.