We're playing Highguard on today's GR Live

Highguard is officially out, and the conversations around it right now are akin to a maelstrom. Some love it, some hate it, some pretend they're on either side without playing it. And so, we're going to check it out for ourselves on today's GR Live.

Starting at our usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET, we'll be heading into Highguard to see what all the fuss is about, playing some Raid and hoping not to let our teammates down. As always, you can check out the stream on the GR Live Homepage, as well as our YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages.

Until later, you can read through our early impressions of Highguard here, and keep an eye out for our full review landing later in the week.