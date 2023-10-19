We're playing Hellboy Web of Wyrd on today's GR Live

HQ

After a last minute and short delay, Hellboy Web of Wyrd has now launched and is available for fans of the comic book character to play. Seeing the iconic demon tasked with finding a missing agent, the game sees Hellboy pulled into the strange depths of the Wyrd, which is packed with monsters and deadly adversaries.

With Hellboy Web of Wyrd now available, you can join us at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to see our very own Rebeca as she attempts to survive and conquer the Wyrd.

And until we do go live, be sure to also check out our thoughts on Hellboy Web of Wyrd right here, in our review.