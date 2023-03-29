We're playing Have a Nice Death on today's GR Live

HQ

Recently, Have a Nice Death officially left Early Access and debuted in its 1.0 version. With the game now properly available on PC and Nintendo Switch, we're going to be jumping back into the title on today's GR Live, to see how it shapes up as a full product.

To catch the action as it unfolds, be sure to head to the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to join me as I look to check out the opening hour of the now fully available roguelike.

And ahead of us going live, be sure to also catch a trailer for the game below to see what I'll be in store for when the stream kicks off in a few hours.