We're playing Harvest Moon: One World on today's GR Live

We're kicking off yet another week of streams by taking a look at Harvest Moon: One World, the latest entry into the long-running farm sim franchise. This latest outing sees you enter a world that feeds on nothing but potatoes, and its your job to reawaken a mysterious entity known as the Harvest Goddess, who once blessed the land with tasty vegetables.

To check out the first two hours of the game, be sure to join us at the usual time of 3pm GMT / 4pm CET at the GR Live homepage. Also, make sure you keep your eyes peeled, as our review for the game will be landing shortly.