We're playing Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions on today's GR Live

Yesterday, the doors were flung wide open to allow the hordes to flock to Unbroken Studios magical sporting title Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. Folk can flock to the title to test their skills against the best and in the effort of becoming crowned Quidditch world champion. That's precisely what I'll be attempting to do this afternoon.

Starting from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I'll be live at the GR Live homepage for an hour of Quidditch Champions. Be sure to drop by to see the game in action and see if I can lift the trophy and be inducted into Quidditch legend.