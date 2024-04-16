We're playing Harold Halibut on today's GR Live

HQ

Today is the global launch date for Harold Halibut. The Slow Bros.-developed title is debuting on PC and consoles, even as a day one Game Pass launch, and to mark this very occasion, we're going to be checking out the opening hour of the game.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Harold Halibut, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by and catch the action live, and also don't forget to read our thoughts on the game in our dedicated review.