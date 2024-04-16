English
Harold Halibut

We're playing Harold Halibut on today's GR Live

Join us as we check out the stop-motion animated video game.

Today is the global launch date for Harold Halibut. The Slow Bros.-developed title is debuting on PC and consoles, even as a day one Game Pass launch, and to mark this very occasion, we're going to be checking out the opening hour of the game.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Harold Halibut, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by and catch the action live, and also don't forget to read our thoughts on the game in our dedicated review.

Harold Halibut

Harold Halibut

Harold Halibut
Written by Alex Hopley

Slow Bros.' stop-motion adventure is a love letter to so much media, and yet it also stands out as a truly unique and charming experience.



