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Halo: Campaign Evolved
We're playing Halo: Campaign Evolved on today's GR Live
Join us as we dive into Master Chief's first adventure in this glossy remake.
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The time has come to once again experience the first adventure featuring Master Chief. Halo: Combat Evolved's iconic story has been remade once again, with this occasion being a full-scale and glossy do-over using Unreal Engine 5.
While we recently told you all about our time with the game in our dedicated review, if you are wondering whether Halo: Campaign Evolved is worth your pennies, you can join us later as we're making the game the subject of today's GR Live.
Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Halo: Campaign Evolved, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by for a taste of intense gunfights and action on the Ringworld.