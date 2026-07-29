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Halo: Campaign Evolved

We're playing Halo: Campaign Evolved on today's GR Live

Join us as we dive into Master Chief's first adventure in this glossy remake.

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The time has come to once again experience the first adventure featuring Master Chief. Halo: Combat Evolved's iconic story has been remade once again, with this occasion being a full-scale and glossy do-over using Unreal Engine 5.

While we recently told you all about our time with the game in our dedicated review, if you are wondering whether Halo: Campaign Evolved is worth your pennies, you can join us later as we're making the game the subject of today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Halo: Campaign Evolved, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by for a taste of intense gunfights and action on the Ringworld.

Halo: Campaign Evolved

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Halo: Campaign EvolvedScore

Halo: Campaign Evolved
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Halo Studios returns to the adventure that started it all with a hugely ambitious remake that also features a new mini-campaign.



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