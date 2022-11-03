We're playing Gunfire Reborn on today's GR Live

We're continuing our weekly GR Live offering today, by taking a look at Duoyi Games FPS, roguelite, RPG title, Gunfire Reborn. Tasking players with taking the reigns of a collection of heroes and using an array of abilities and weapons to explore procedurally-generated levels, Gunfire Reborn is designed with high replayability in mind.

And we're going to be putting this to the test on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and jumping into an hour of the game starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET. Be sure to head to the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds.

If you're looking to check out Gunfire Reborn for yourself, you can do so with your Game Pass subscription, as the title recently debuted on the service.