We're playing Grow: Song of the Evertree on today's GR Live

Weekends are meant for relaxing, right? And, some of the most therapeutic titles out there are life sims. That's exactly when we're concluding our live stream schedule this week with Grow: Song of the Evertree, a charming indie that enables you to grow your own worlds. Here you'll find yourself doing a spot of everything, as you'll build new homes and facilities, build relationships with your townspeople, and tend to crops and plants within your garden.

As per usual, we'll be going live on our GR Live homepage at the time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET. Be sure to come along and join our host Rebeca if you're a fan of what it has to offer.