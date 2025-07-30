We're playing Grounded 2 on today's GR Live

HQ

The year of Obsidian continues. Following debuting Avowed earlier this year, the talented studio has very recently launched the Early Access sequel Grounded 2, a game that is now available on Xbox and PC. Designed to give fans a taste and an opportunity to help make the game better as it continues development, Grounded 2 is also a stop-gap of sorts for fans of the studio before The Outer Worlds 2 arrives in October.

Building on the beloved original, Grounded 2 is taking the small-scale survival theme to the next level. Either alone or with friends, the aim is to survive another day by gathering food and resources, building a safe shelter, and all while avoiding threats like deadly wildlife. Needless to say, life isn't exactly a walk in the park when you're the size of an ant.

To see how Grounded 2 is shaping up, you can join me at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, where I will be playing through an hour of the game. For a taste of what's to come, check out a trailer for Grounded 2 below.