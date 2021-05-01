Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Godstrike

We're playing Godstrike on today's GR Live

The bullet hell shooter recently released on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Today marks our very last stream of April and we're closing the month out by dedicating some time to OverPowered Team's recent bullet hell shooter Godstrike. The game sees you fight against many creatively designed and punishing bosses, and it has a unique mechanic where your health is linked to a time limit. Godstrike has been out since April 15 on PC and Switch and so far it's sitting with a 'Very Positive' rating on Steam.

To watch us play through the first two hours of the game, be sure to head over to our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm.

