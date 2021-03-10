LIVE

Gods Will Fall

We're playing Gods Will Fall on today's GR Live

Lead designer Mark Wherret will be accompanying our journey.

We have a very special stream planned for you today, as we will be playing the recently released action roguelike Gods Will Fall along with its lead designer, Mark Wherret. Gods Will Fall, if you're unaware, features a hack and slash style of combat and sees you fight to save three different realms from the rule of merciless gods.

To watch us embark upon our adventure be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET. Here we will be playing through the first two hours of the game and will be receiving some exclusive insight from our special guest.

Gods Will Fall

