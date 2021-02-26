We're playing Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

We're rounding out this week's streaming schedule by taking a look at Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection, a title that strives to revitalise the classic Capcom series. It's the first true Ghost n' Goblins entry since 2006, and it adds new features such as optional difficulty settings to make its brutally challenging combat a little more bearable.

To watch us brave our way through the first two hours of the game, be sure to head over to our GR Live homepage, starting from 3pm GMT / 4pm CET. In the meantime though, you can read our review of the game here.