You're watching Advertisements

Today marks the release of 505 Games' cyberpunk hack and slash Ghostrunner, and to celebrate, we will be streaming the opening two hours of the game. It plays similar to a mix between Dishonored and Mirror's Edge, and we recently described it as "challenging yet fulfilling" within our review.

Tune in as we put our ninja skills to the test on our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm. Whilst you wait though, why not check out our review for the game here.