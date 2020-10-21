English
We're playing Ghost of Tsushima on today's GR Live

We will be focusing specifically on the new multiplayer update.

Sucker Punch won fans over this month by adding multiplayer to Ghost of Tsushima for absolutely free within its 1.1 update. This helped to add value to an already excellent game and is the reverse of what we have seen recently from many other major developers.

The 1.1 update adds new 2-player story missions, four-player survival missions, as well as new class-related techniques, and a New Game+ mode.

Join us on our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm, as we will be showcasing the new update and seeing whether the game is worth jumping back into.

