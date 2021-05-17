LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon
 See in hd icon
Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon

We're playing GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon on today's GR Live

The stunning roguelike just launched via Steam's Early Access.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

On today's stream, we're dedicating two hours to taking a look at GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon, a remake of a classic Famicom title that launched exclusively in Japan in 1987. Dying Moon is a complete reimaging of the original, as it now features a contemporary roguelike style and it contains a Japanese ukiyo-e art style. The game released via Steam's Early Access last week and so far it has received a mostly positive response from users.

If you want to see how long we last within this challenging roguelike, be sure to head over to our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST. In the meantime though, you can check out our recent preview of Undying Moon here.

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy