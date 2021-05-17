We're playing GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

On today's stream, we're dedicating two hours to taking a look at GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon, a remake of a classic Famicom title that launched exclusively in Japan in 1987. Dying Moon is a complete reimaging of the original, as it now features a contemporary roguelike style and it contains a Japanese ukiyo-e art style. The game released via Steam's Early Access last week and so far it has received a mostly positive response from users.

If you want to see how long we last within this challenging roguelike, be sure to head over to our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST. In the meantime though, you can check out our recent preview of Undying Moon here.