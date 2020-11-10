English
Gears Tactics

We're playing Gears Tactics on today's GR Live

The Xbox Series launches today, and we're celebrating by taking a look at a highlight from its launching line-up.

Today is a big day for gamers, as the next-generation of consoles is finally here! The Xbox Series is now in the hands of thousands worldwide, and it brings with it stunning 4K visuals, lightning-fast load times, and an entire catalogue of playable games through backward compatibility. To celebrate its launch, we're streaming Gears Tactics, which releases today for the very first time on console.

Watch us go head-to-head against the Locust Horde in some intense turn-based battles on our GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET. In the meantime though, you can check out our review of Gears Tactics on Xbox Series X here.

Gears Tactics

