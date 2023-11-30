Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Gangs of Sherwood

We're playing Gangs of Sherwood on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Appeal Studios' cooperative action title.

Today is the global launch date for Appeal Studios, cooperative action title, Gangs of Sherwood. Presenting a fresh and unique spin on the legend of Robin Hood and his Merry Men, this game is all about fighting back against the tyranny of the King and the Sheriff of Nottingham by leading rebellious attacks.

While we've already shared our thoughts on the game in our review, you can also join our very own Rebeca later today to witness the opening hour of the title. Starting at the later and now usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, you can find the action at the GR Live homepage.

Gangs of Sherwood

