Fuser

We're playing Fuser on today's GR Live

Watch us take to the decks and remix some of our favourite hits on today's stream.

Alongside Microsoft's next-gen machines, Fuser made its debut yesterday, providing its unique take on the rhythm genre to players on PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One. It pushes the limits of Harmonix's previous work, as it inspires players to get creative with their mixes rather than stringing together a series of well-timed button presses. It also includes an excellent soundtrack with songs from major artists such as The Killers, Billie Eilish, and Rage Against the Machine.

If you want to watch us push our creative limits in the first two hours of the Campaign Mode then be sure to tune into our GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET. In the meantime though, why not check out our review of Fuser here.

Fuser

FuserScore

Fuser
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

Harmonix has remixed the rhythm genre with its latest showstopper Fuser.



