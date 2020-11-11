We're playing Fuser on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

Alongside Microsoft's next-gen machines, Fuser made its debut yesterday, providing its unique take on the rhythm genre to players on PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One. It pushes the limits of Harmonix's previous work, as it inspires players to get creative with their mixes rather than stringing together a series of well-timed button presses. It also includes an excellent soundtrack with songs from major artists such as The Killers, Billie Eilish, and Rage Against the Machine.

If you want to watch us push our creative limits in the first two hours of the Campaign Mode then be sure to tune into our GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET. In the meantime though, why not check out our review of Fuser here.