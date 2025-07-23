We're playing Fretless on today's GR Live

HQ

Following up to our massive World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Classic show yesterday, we're back today with another GR Live offering. This time, we're leaving behind Azeroth and instead turning our attention to Ritual Studios' rocking pixel RPG, Fretless - The Wrath of Riffson, all to experience the opening hour of the musical game.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Fretless, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to see whether this indie gem is a game for you.

As for what Fretless is about, it follows a musician who is attempting to restore harmony to a world where greedy villains are corrupting music by tying creative individuals down with soul-binding contracts. Using a slate of powerful instruments, hero Rob looks to take down the vile Rick Riffson and his Super Evil Metal Records company.